Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review he has no plans to move away from the speed-oriented playing style that led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups, but jumped at the opportunity to acquire the three players once their names came on the trade block.

“These are guys that became available,” Rutherford told the paper. “It's not that we've targeted a certain type of player. Certainly if there's a speed guy out there available, we would be on top of that player, too. We have enough speed on our team. We're not trying to change how we play. We're not moving away from speed because that's where the game is today.”

The Penguins got bigger in each of the team's last three trades. Dating back to last June's NHL Draft, Rutherford acquired Ryan Reaves (6'1, 225 lbs), Riley Sheahan (6'3, 214 lbs) and Jamie Oleksiak (6'7, 255 lbs) - three players known more for their size than skill.

Rutherford said last summer he was tired of seeing the team's stars bullied by opponents and brought in Reaves to be the team's enforcer when needed.

“I know every time we came into this building, I would go right after (Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin) and all those guys,” Reaves told the Tribune-Review. “That was the first thing I would do. I think it helps to have a little bit of pushback.”

The team was rumoured to be looking for a bottom-six forward for months when they acquired Sheahan and Rutherford said last week Oleksiak's arrival opens the door for the Penguins to move a defenceman for more help up front before the trade deadline.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said the team is only the market for players that fit into their system.

“We're looking for guys that we think can help us play the style of game that we want to play,” Sullivan added. “When we talk about personnel or potential acquisitions, we always try to answer that question. When you look at the guys you're talking about, we believe they can play the style of game that we're trying to play.”

The Penguins (18-16-3) host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.