How concerning would another injury to Ryan's hand be?

It appears Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan could be dealing with a finger/hand injury once again, but has at least avoided another broken bone this time around.

The veteran, who missed eight games earlier this season with a broken right finger, was hit in the right hand Thursday night by Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Jake Dotchin.

The incident happened in the first period with Ryan able to play five shifts in the second. However, he played only one shift in the final frame before sitting out the rest of the game, including overtime and the shootout.

Head coach Guy Boucher confirmed after the game that the finger was not broken, but his status for Saturday's clash against the Florida Panthers is up in the air.

The 30-year-old has three goals and nine assists over 24 games this season, his fifth in the nation's capital.

It addition to his finger injury earlier this season, Ryan has had numerous injuries to his hands over the years.

Ryan's hand/finger injuries

Nov. 29, 2014: Broken finger (two games)

Dec. 21, 2015: Hand injury (one game)

Nov. 18, 2016: Broken finger (two games)

Nov. 30, 2016: Hand injury (three games)

Feb. 18, 2017: Broken right index finger (11 games)

Oct. 21, 2017 Broken right index finger (eight games)

The Sens fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Bolts Thursday.