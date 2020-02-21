HALIFAX — Ryan Benesch had a goal and three assists and Mike Burke and Cody Jamieson each scored twice to power the Halifax Thunderbirds to a 9-8 win over the Toronto Rock on Friday in the National Lacrosse League.

Graeme Hossack, Brandon Robinson, Clake Petterson and Kyle Jackson also scored for Halifax (7-2).

Rob Hellyer led the Rock (6-3) with three goals and three assists. Dan Dawson, Johnny Powless, Challen Rogers, Dan Craig and Damon Edwards supplied the rest of the offence.

Thunderbirds goalie Warren Hill stopped 38 shots. Toronto's Nick Rose made 50 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.