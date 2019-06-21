Ticats ready for ramped up Argos home opener with Ray being honoured

East Division All-Star offensive guard Ryan Bomben will start the season on the six-game injured list for the Toronto Argonauts.

The Argos released their depth chart for Saturday's season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with first overall pick from the 2019 CFL Draft Shane Richards slated to start at right guard in Bomben's place.

Bomben is entering his second season with the Argos and signed a three-year extension with the team in the off-season.

The Argos selected Richards first overall out of Oklahoma State in the NCAA, where he played in eight regular season games.