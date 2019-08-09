Ryan Borucki's 2019 has come to an end.

Best news possible for Ryan Borucki.

He has avoided Tommy John surgery, per source, but he did have a procedure to clean up bone spurs.

It's not all bad news for him though, a visit to Dr. James Andrews revealed that Borucki didn't need Tommy John surgery.

Instead, he had a procedure to clean up bone spurs, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

After an impressive 2018 rookie season, the lefty's 2019 has come to an end after just two starts and 6.2 innings.

Borucki's injury riddled season began in mid March when he began experiencing pain his left elbow, from their the 25-year-old attempted to put the pain behind him and join the team in late April.

However, a series of setbacks and a trip to the 60-day Injured List kept him out until July 22.

After logging 4.2 innings in his first start of the season, Borucki returned to the mound five days later, lasting just two innings.

He was then placed on the 10-day IL just days later when left elbow inflammation.

It's expected that Borucki will be ready to go for the start of spring training in 2020.