Ryan Dinwiddie appears to have a backup plan if he doesn't land the Ottawa Redblacks head coaching position.

Hearing Ryan Dinwiddie is expected to accept the #BCLions OC position if he does not get #RedBlacks HC job.

Also being told that Jacques Chapdelaine is not expected to be brought back as #Argos OC. @CFLonTSN @TSN1040 @TSN1050Radio #Stamps — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 6, 2019

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Friday Dinwiddie is expected to accept the Lions offensive coordinator position if he is unsuccessful in Ottawa.

Dinwiddie is currently the Stampeders quarterbacks coach, a position he's held for the last four years.

Dinwiddie has helped coach Bo Levi Mitchell to a number of successful seasons and also helped coach Nick Arbuckle to a successful stint this year filling in for the injured Mitchell.

Prior to his time with the Stamps, Dinwiddie coached with the Montreal Alouettes for three seasons.