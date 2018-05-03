ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that according to league and team sources, the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $150 million with $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan, 32, had a bit of a down year last season with Atlanta throwing for only 20 touchdowns, the lowest he's thrown since his rookie season. But he still eclipsed the 4000-yard passing plateau for the seventh straight year, throwing for 4095 yards and completed 64.7 per cent of his passes.