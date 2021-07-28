1h ago
Getzlaf staying with Ducks on one-year deal
Ryan Getzlaf is staying with the Anaheim Ducks. According to Kevin Weekes, the team's captain is signing a one-year deal to return to the franchise for a 17th season.
TSN.ca Staff
The 36-year-old centre posted five goals and 17 points in 48 games this season as the Ducks missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year.
A veteran of 1,101 career games, Getzlaf is the Ducks' all-time leader in games played and assists (703). He has 279 goals and 982 points - six back of Teemu Selanne for the all-time franchise mark - since debuting with the Ducks in the 2005-06 season.