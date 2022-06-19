DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon's third hit of the game was a tiebreaking solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies, who won their second straight after a seven-game home losing streak.

Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who lost their ninth in a row to the Rockies at Coors Field. It’s San Diego’s longest road losing streak to NL West-rival Colorado. The Padres slipped into second place in the division, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McMahon, who came into the game batting .179 in the month of June with 21 strikeouts, capped his big game with the solo blast off Luis Garcia (4-4) that cleared the right-center field fence and dropped into the Rockies’ bullpen.

Alex Colomé (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the victory. Daniel Bard worked out of a two-on, one-out jam by striking out Machado and getting Luke Voit on an infield groundout for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Trailing 2-1, the Padres scored three in the top of the fifth off Colorado starter Germán Márquez to take a 4-2 lead. Jake Croneworth doubled ahead of Machado’s 12th homer of the season and the Padres added a third run on Nomar Mazara’s RBI groundout.

Colorado struck back in its half of the fifth, getting a two-run homer from Blackmon off San Diego starter Nick Martinez. The homer was the 202nd of Blackmon’s career, moving him past Dante Bichette for the sixth place in Colorado franchise history.

Blackmon also doubled in the first before a homer by Cron, his third in two games. San Diego got on the board with Voit’s RBI single in the top of the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin, sidelined the past week by COVID-19, is feeling better and could return soon. “He’s chomping at the bit to get back,” acting manager Ryan Flaherty said. “He’s asymptomatic and awaiting on (test) results. He’s ready to get going.”

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.79 ERA) is slated to start Sunday’s series finale against San Diego. He has gone 5-1 in 10 games, including seven starts, against San Diego at Coors Field. He’ll be opposed by San Diego LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 5.04 ERA).

