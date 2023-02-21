O'Reilly puts on a show in just his third game with the Leafs

Ryan O'Reilly scored his first three goals as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, completing a hat trick against the Buffalo Sabres.

O'Reilly found the net on the first two shots of the game and then scored into an empty net to secure the victory on the road.

Mitch Marner had a career-high five assists, including a helper on all three of O'Reilly's markers.

O'Reilly converted a pass from Mitch Marner at the 3:51 mark to opening the scoring, it was his 13th goal of the season.

He found the net again :37 seconds later, this time beating Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a backhand after Marner sent him in alone with a tape-to-tape pass.

John Tavares was credited with secondary assists on both goals and also found the net just under three-minutes later to increase the lead to 3-0. Marner picked up an assist on all three goals.

The Leafs built a 5-0 lead that the Sabres trimmed to 5-3 before O'Reilly put the game out of reach with an empty net goal, his third of the night that also provided Marner his fifth helper of the game.

Before the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe commented on his new-look second line of O'Reilly between Marner and Tavares.

“They look to me like a group that's close to breaking out,” said Keefe.

The Leafs acquired O'Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues on Feb 17 in a three-team trade that also involved the Minnesota Wild.

He had an assist in his first two outings with the Leafs prior to Tuesday’s game in Buffalo.