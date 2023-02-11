O'Reilly set to return to Blues as trade deadline looms

St. Louis Blue captain Ryan O'Reilly and forward Pavel Buchnevich will return to the lineup against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, according to head coach Craig Berube.

O'Reilly, 32, has missed the team's last 14 games due to a broken foot.

The 6-foot-1 centre has 10 goals and 16 points in 37 games this season.

O'Reilly has been the subject to trade rumours in the weeks before the March 3 NHL trade deadline and is ranked third on TSN's Trade Bait Board.

The Clinton, Ont., native is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and has a $7.5 million cap hit.

Buchnevich, 27, missed the Blues' last four games with an ankle injury.

The 6-foot-1 winger has 15 goals and 38 points in 38 games this season.