Ryerson Rams centre Tanor Ngom has removed himself from the list of players eligible for selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Ngom was among the players on a final list of early entry withdrawals that the league released on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Ngom, who is originally from Senegal, joined Ryerson in 2017. As a freshman with the Rams, the 7-foot-2 big man averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game before improving to 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this past season as a sophomore.

At Ryerson, Ngom was coached by the noted Roy Rana, who had been with the school since 2009 and also spent time coaching Canada's national teams in his career. On June 3, Ryerson announced that Rana was leaving the school to be the Chief of Staff-Assistant Coach on new Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton's staff.

It is unknown whether Ngom, who still had USPORTS eligibility remaining prior to declaring for the draft, can in fact return to playing for Ryerson or another school.

Fellow Canadian University player Kadre Gray, who played four years with Laurentian University, also reportedly had declared for the NBA draft. Since news of Gray entering the draft was reported, there haven’t been any updates surrounding the two-time USPORTS player of the year.

The NBA Draft, which figures to see multiple Canadians hear their name called that night, highlighted by projected top-three pick, RJ Barrett of Duke, kicks off on June 20.