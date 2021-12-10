Sabourin, Thomson each have goal, assist to lead Senators over Bruins

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Scott Sabourin and Lassi Thomson each had a goal and an assist as the Belleville Senators defeated the Providence Bruins 4-1 Friday in American Hockey League action.

Jake Lucchini and Chris Wilkie also scored for the Senators (10-11-0).

Jack Studnicka scored for the Bruins (8-6-4).

Kevin Mandolese stopped 24 shots for Belleville, while Kyle Keyser made 30 saves for Rochester.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.