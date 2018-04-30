The Buffalo Sabres won the draft lottery on Saturday night for the first time in franchise history and are widely expected to select defenceman Rasmus Dahlin first overall.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill wouldn't commit to selecting Dahlin, but said Sunday that he believes the Swedish blueliner could be a perfect fit for the team.

"You look at what [head coach] Phil [Housley] is trying to create with our defence corps of trying to get up in the play," Botterill told the Buffalo News. "It's certainly something that we have to do a better job of getting the puck up to our forwards and just trying to create more offensive opportunities. He certainly fits the bill."

Botterill, who is entering his second draft with the Sabres, said it's not as simple as just selecting Dahlin and having new No. 1 defenceman on the team.

"It's great that we got the No. 1 overall pick, but now it's up to us to develop him," Botterill said. "He is 18 years old. For him to achieve all his potential, we have to put him in the right environments and make sure that we help him with that process."

With that being said, Botterill did not rule out having Dahlin develop in the NHL come October.

"There's actually quite a few guys at the top of the draft that could certainly have the opportunity to step in right away," Botterill said. "You just look at players nowadays, I know it's cliché but it is a young man's league. These players now come having skill coaches, strength coaches. At such a young age, I think they're very mature whether it's 18 or 19 stepping into the National Hockey League."

Dahlin scored seven goals and posted 20 points in 41 games with Frolunda in Sweden this season. He added a goal and three points in six playoff games, and dressed for Sweden at the world juniors and the Olympics.

"Franchise defining blueliner who very well may be the best defenceman entering the draft since Denis Potvin in 1973," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said of Dahlin in his mock draft.