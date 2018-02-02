Buffalo Sabres forward Johan Larsson will have a hearing Friday for his cross-check to the face of Vincent Trocheck in the final minute of Thursday's loss to the Florida Panthers.

Larsson received a five-minute major and a match penalty for the cross-check, which came while with 35 seconds remaining in the third period.

The incident came after Trocheck challenged Jake McCabe to a fight. When McCabe refused, Trocheck cross-checked him in the body before Larsson skated over and cross-checked his face, which sparked a fight between Alex Petrovic and McCabe.

Larsson said after the game he did not think he would be suspended for the incident.

“I just heard something going on there, so I skated up there," Larsson told the Buffalo News. "The guy came right at me, and I pushed him a little bit, got a little scrum.. I’m not worried at all (about suspension).”

The 25-year-old has three goals and nine points in 51 games this season.