The Buffalo Sabres and restricted free agent Sam Reinhart have made considerable progress on a two-year bridge deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie said Wednesday that the deal is not done yet, but the "outlook seems a lot brighter today than yesterday."

Reinhart posted a career-high 50 points in 82 games last season and tied Jack Eichel for the team lead with 25 goals. He skated with his Sabres teammates ahead of camp and general manager Jason Botterill was optimistic last week that the two sides would reach a deal.

"We just have to come to a fair deal," Sabres GM Jason Botterill said last week, per the Buffalo News. "I'm very excited to see Sam and it's evident he's worked very hard this summer, just like a lot of our other players... For him to be here and start to interact, I think that's a great sign.

"You're always optimistic. That's what we're trying to be right now. I think both sides are very complimentary and we're just trying to find a deal."