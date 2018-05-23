BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have signed prospect forward Rasmus Asplund to a three-year entry level contract.

Asplund is from Sweden and was selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2016 NHL draft. The 20-year-old had a career-best eight goals and 28 points in 50 games in his third full season with Swedish Hockey League's Farjestad BK.

Overall, Asplund has 20 goals and 62 points in 170 career SHL games. He represented Sweden in two World Junior hockey championships.

Asplund joins what's becoming a Swedish invasion on a Buffalo team that includes prospects Alex Nylander, Lawrence Pilut and Victor Olofsson.

The Sabres have an opportunity to add another Swede with the first pick in the NHL draft next month. Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is considered the top prospect.

___

