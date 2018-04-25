Rob Ray: Eichel has no one to play with and no one to teach him how to be a pro

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have signed Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract after he scored a Swedish Hockey League-leading 27 goals last season.

Olofsson was selected by the Sabres in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. The forward has spent the past three seasons in the SHL, collecting 50 goals and 49 assists in 150 regular-season games. Overall, Olofsson had 60 goals and 117 points in 200 games.

He is coming off a career-best season in which he finished with 43 points in 50 games during his second year with Frolunda HC.

The 22-year-old is listed at 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds.

The Sabres announced the agreement on Tuesday.