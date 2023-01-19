Buffalo Sabres forward Vinny Hinostroza and Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron both cleared waivers Thursday afternoon.

Hinostroza, 28, has played in 19 games with the Sabres this season, registering eight assists. In 353 career NHL games with the Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, and Florida Panthers, the Chicago native has scored 51 goals and added 94 assists.

McCarron, 27, has one goal and one assist in 15 games with the Preds this season. Originally selected 25th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 141 career NHL games.

McCarron returned from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program on Wednesday. The American had been in the program since Dec. 11.

Nobody was placed on waivers on Thursday.