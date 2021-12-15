Sacramento Kings head coach Alvin Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach tonight against the Washington Wizards, Gentry told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gentry needs to return two consecutive negative tests over 24 hours in order to return to the bench. Gentry is largely asymptomatic outside of a scratchy throat. The kings have cancelled their morning shoot-around and are testing to discover if there are more positive tests on the team, Wojnarowski reports.

Gentry took over as head coach after Luke Walton was fired earlier in the season, and has led the team to a 5-6 record. The Kings (11-17) have lost three straight games and sit 10th in the Western Conference.