The Sacramento Kings could be down an All-Star for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the 25-year-old point guard fractured the index finger of his shooting hand and is listed as doubtful for the return to Sacramento with the two teams knotted up at 2-2.

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

A native of New Orleans, Fox is averaging 31.5 points on .447 shooting, 7.0 assists and 6.0 boards over 38.5 minutes a night in the first four games of the series.

The series is the Kings' first playoff appearance since 2006.

The home team has won all four games thus far in the series. Game 5 is set for Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center.