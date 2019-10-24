1h ago
Kings' Bagley (thumb) out 4-6 weeks
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss four to six weeks after injuring his thumb in the season opener.
The Canadian Press
Stephen A., Keyshawn disagree on LeBron's rivalry comments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss four to six weeks after injuring his thumb in the season opener.
The Kings said Thursday that an MRI showed Bagley has a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb after getting hurt in a 124-95 loss at Phoenix.
Bagley had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the game.
The Kings are counting on a big season for Bagley after he had a promising rookie campaign. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018 averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his first season in the NBA.