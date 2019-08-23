SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings and the NBA have announced they are taking no action against Luke Walton after not finding enough evidence during an investigation into allegations that the coach sexually assaulted a woman.

The team and league began a joint investigation in April following a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant, who "elected not to participate in the investigation. Based on this and the available evidence, the investigators determined that there was not a sufficient basis to support the allegations made against coach Walton."

The Kings and NBA said Friday the matter is considered closed barring further evidence emerging.

Walton was hired by the Kings on April 13 just one day after being dismissed from his first head coaching job with the Lakers.

