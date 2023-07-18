The Sacramento Kings are signing centre Nerlens Noel to a one-year, $3.1 million deal, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old split last season between the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets but played in only 17 combined games. He averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

Noel was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Kentucky and joined the New York Knicks on a partially guaranteed three-year, $27 million deal in August of 2021 after a successful 2020-21 season. But Noel struggled with injury in his second season as a Knick and the team traded him to Detroit last off-season.

A native of Malden, Mass., Noel began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Knicks, Pistons and Nets.

In 467 career regular season NBA games, Noel averages 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.