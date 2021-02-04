Windhorst shares his take on the good and bad of fans courtside

With the NBA reportedly going ahead with March 7 All-Star Game plans, don't count De'Aaron Fox among those excited about it.

Following the team's 116-111 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings guard called the idea "stupid."

"If I'm going to be brutally honest, I think it's stupid," Fox said after scoring a team-high 26 in the win. "If we have to wear a mask and all this for a regular game, then what's the point of All-Star being back? Obviously, money makes the world go round, so it is what it is."

The league's plans for an All-Star Game in 2021 were initially scuppered in August over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But a new impetus to hold the event was found over the past week with The Athletic's Shams Charania reporting that the game, as well as a variety of skills competitions, will be held on the same day in Atlanta with an official announcement coming as soon as later Thursday.

