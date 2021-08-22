TORONTO — Safe Conduct has won the 162nd running of the Queen's Plate.

A photo finish determined Safe Conduct, the 3-1 favourite, held off a late charge from Riptide Rock down the stretch to pick up the win and the $600,000 main prize.

Fans were back in the stands for the iconic race after not being allowed at Woodbine Racetrack for the 2020 edition due to COVID-19 protocols.

Around 5,000 tickets were sold for Sunday's race. Upwards of 35,000 spectators have attended The Queen’s Plate in past years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2021.