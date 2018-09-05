Earl Thomas is back.

The six-time Pro Bowler announced on Instagram that he is returning to the Seattle Seahawks, ending an off-season standoff with the club over a contract extension.

"I worked my whole life for this..... I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career," Thomas wrote in the caption.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks agreed to waive almost all fines associated with his holdout.

Earlier on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Dallas Cowboys offered a second-round pick to the Seahawks for Thomas within the last week. Schefter adds that the Cowboys passed on the deal, which was more than their original offer of a third-rounder. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that the club hasn't had talks with the Seahawks recently.

Thomas is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season. He has one year and $8.5 million in salary remaining on a four-year, $40 million deal signed back in 2014.

He played in 14 games for Seattle last season, recording 88 combined tackles and two interceptions. It's the eighth season Thomas has spent with the Seahawks since drafting him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Texas.

The Seahawks will open the season Sunday in Denver against the Broncos.