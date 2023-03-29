The Canadian Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday that the 2024 Memorial Cup will be held in Saginaw, Michigan.

It marks the first time in CHL history that an American-based OHL city will host the tournament.

“We are thrilled to bring the Memorial Cup to the state of Michigan for the first time in the event’s history,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “The Spirit and City of Saginaw submitted a remarkable bid and we have no doubt that they will do an outstanding job of hosting our CHL championship next year.”

Led by Exceptional Status forward Michael Misa, the Saginaw Spirit finished the 2022-23 season with a 36-27-3-2 record and will face off against the in-state rival Flint Firebirds in the first round of the OHL Playoffs.