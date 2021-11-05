SHAWINIGAN, Que. — William Dufour had a goal and an assist for the Saint John Sea Dogs in a 4-2 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL on Friday.

Shawinigan's first loss in almost a month snapped a winning streak that ran seven games.

The Cataractes (9-3-0-2) still topped the QMJHL's Western Conference. The Sea Dogs will be the host team of the 2022 Memorial Cup.

Charles Savoie, Ryan Francis and Jeremie Poirier also scored for Saint John (7-5-0-2) in a third straight win. Noah Patenaude turned away 27 of 29 shots in Saint John's net.

Olivier Nadeau and Maximilien Ledoux countered for Shawinigan. Antoine Coulombe turned away 28 shot in the loss.

In other games Friday the scores were : Halifax 3, Acadie Bathurst Titan 1; Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6, Val-d'Or Foreurs 3; Gatineau Olympiques 5, Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4 (SO); Sherbrooke Phoenix 3, Charlottetown Islanders 2; Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 3, Victoriaville Tigres 2 (SO); Rimouski Oceanic 6, Quebec Remparts 1; Moncton Wildcats 5, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3; Blaineville-Boisbriand Armada 7, Drummondville Voltigeurs 6 (OT).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.