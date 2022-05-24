The Saint John Sea Dogs named Gardiner MacDougall as their interim head coach on Monday as the team gears up to host the 2022 Memorial Cup tournament.

MacDougall is in his 22nd season as head coach of the University of New Brunswick where he has won seven national championships, two World University Games, and 10 Atlantic University Sport Titles.

The 63-year-old has also won the U Sports Coach of the Year twice, PEI's Coach of the year twice, and AUS Coach of the Year five times.

MacDougall will prepare and coach the Sea Dogs until the end of the Memorial Cup tournament before returning to his post with the University of New Brunswick.

“This is a tremendous opportunity and challenge to help make a difference” said MacDougall in a news release. “It’s an opportunity to help and be part of something special for the Sea Dogs, the city of Saint John, and the province of New Brunswick.”

MacDougall will be replacing former coach Gordie Dwyer, who was let go on Sunday.

Under Dwyer, the Sea Dogs had a 47-17-4 record for 98 points in the QMJHL regular season but lost in the first round to the Rimouski Oceanic in five games.

“After our upset loss in the first round, we took a step back and saw a need to support our players and staff differently in preparing for, and competing in the Memorial Cup tournament” said Sea Dogs general manager Trevor Georgie in a news release. “We identified a small group of winning coaches with experience having won tournaments. There are no active coaches in Canada that have prepared teams for and won more tournaments than Gardiner. He’s a motivator and has coached in high pressure situations.”

The Memorial Cup tournament begins on June 20 and can be watched exclusively on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.