The 2022 Memorial Cup will be hosted by the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs, it was announced Wednesday by the Canadian Hockey League.

The event will begin on June 3, 2022.

“We are extremely excited to be granting the rights to host this event to Saint John for the first time,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “The bid committee did a fantastic job of outlining how Saint John will embrace the Memorial Cup with its Maritime hospitality to create an atmosphere that both celebrates the game and leaves a lasting legacy in the community.”

The last two Memorial Cups - which sees the champions of the OHL, WHL, QMJHL as well as a host city compete for the national junior hockey title - were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sea Dogs and the Quebec Remparts were the two teams that submitted bids to host the historic four-team tournament.

Despite never hosting the Memorial Cup, the Sea Dogs have played in the event three times in 2011, 2012 and 2017, capturing the title in 2011. The team was founded in 2005.

