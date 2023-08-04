METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year contract extension that could keep him with the club that drafted him for 15 seasons.

Jordan, whose new deal was announced Friday, was entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led the Saints with 8 1/2 sacks, giving him a career total of 115 1/2, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson’s 115 with the club. In 12 seasons, Jordan also has 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and two interceptions, one for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jordan has been extraordinarily durable, missing just two of 194 career regular-season games. He has not missed any of the Saints’ 11 postseason games during his career.

