If Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer, then that’s news to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

“Is that true?” Jordan asked incredulously on Thursday when a reporter brought up the suggestion.

The Steelers (8-5-1) meet the Saints (12-2) on Sunday in New Orleans.

“Really?” Jordan continued. “You’d put him like top-three of this era? Top-five? Drew [Brees]. Tom [Brady]. Aaron [Rodgers]...Peyton [Manning]. That’s part of this era. He’s part of Roethlisberger’s era. He retired two years ago.”

A six-time Pro Bowler, Roethlisberger has won two Super Bowls and his 21 playoff games are second among active quarterbacks behind only Brady (37). The 36-year-old Roethlisberger is sixth all-time in passing yardage (55,527) and seventh in touchdowns (359).

Jordan asserted that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and MVP contender Philip Rivers was a superior pivot.

“You’re saying he’s better than Philip Rivers?” Jordan asked. “Right now? Career wise? Because you give him the Super Bowls or not? Is that what your saying? You’re putting him at number 5?”

Jordan believes New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has a better case for Canton than Roethlisberger.

“I’d honestly put Eli in before Ben, but okay,” Jordan said. “Two Super Bowls, if we’re going by [Roethlisberger’s] numbers.”

Only later did Jordan have any praise for Roethlisberger.

“Big Ben is a monster of a quarterback in the back field,” Jordan said. “He’s able to extend plays, he has one of the top duo wide receivers in the league. [Running back] James Connor is running extremely well. You know the numbers seem to be a little skewed, but when I turn on the film, he’s a hard runner.”

Jordan, 29, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl on Monday. In 14 games this season, he’s recorded 46 tackles (17 for a loss), 12.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

The Saints have already clinched the NFC South title and can secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by winning their final two games against the Steelers and Carolina Panthers.