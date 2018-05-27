Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah left Saturday's Champions League final with a shoulder injury after getting mixed up with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

There was immediate speculation the injury could keep Salah out of the upcoming World Cup for Egypt, but the 25-year-old gave some hope to fans with a tweet on Sunday.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

The early diagnosis was that Salah sprained his shoulder ligaments and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that the striker was doubtful for the World Cup.

The World Cup starts in mid-June.