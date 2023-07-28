At 2-4 and in fourth place in the West Division through eight weeks of the 2023 Canadian Football League season, the Calgary Stampeders are in unfamiliar territory as an organization.

They’ve made the playoffs every season since 2004, which was also the last time they finished a season under .500. In a transition year with a new franchise quarterback in Jake Maier and several new players at key positions, however, that streak is showing signs it may be in jeopardy – especially with a tough schedule ahead.

Calgary is in Montréal to take on the Alouettes (2-3) on Sunday, before hosting the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts (5-0) on Aug. 4 and then travelling to Vancouver to face the division-leading BC Lions, who are 5-1, in Week 10.

After the most recent loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, a 43-41 high-scoring affair at McMahon Stadium the visitors won on a two-point convert in overtime, longtime Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said the team had to rediscover its swag.

“If you don’t believe you can do it, you won’t get the job done,” Dickenson said.

“The best teams have swagger and confidence, especially defensively. ‘Bring it. Bring it. I’m making the play.’ Right now, that’s not the situation for our entire team. I don’t believe we feel like we’re the team that’s gonna make the play. How do you solve that? You make the play. You make the play and do it over and over and pretty soon, everybody believes that, and then you get the job done.”

With the departures of longtime quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and defensive leader Jameer Thurman, two highly respected and vocal leaders in the Stamps locker room for several years, who moved on in the off-season, others were going to have to step up and fill the void, especially vocally. Veteran receiver Reggie Begelton has tried to be that person, coaching up teammates on the field and becoming a more vocal presence in the locker room.

“Everybody has their own personality and everybody has their own quote-unquote swag,” Begelton said this week.

“It’s just learning about each other outside of football and what kind of people certain people are…some people, you have to pound them with certain details. Other people, you just have to talk to them like normal people.”

The relationship between confidence and winning is similar to what came first, the chicken or the egg. A team needs confidence to win games, but winning games gives a team that confidence.

For a group still trying to find its identity on and off the field but tasked with the same lofty Stampeder-standard expectation of meaningful November football, Begelton and other team leaders are trying to instill that confidence in teammates with the hope it leads them to more victories.

“Whenever you do something right, celebrate those wins,” Begelton said.

“It gives people confidence.”

For veteran linebacker Cam Judge, it’s all in the little things.

“You create [swagger] by doing the right things day in and day out and having camaraderie amongst each other,” Judge said.

“That’s a pretty good foundation to start on, plus accountability and stuff like that.”

Judge has also tried to be more vocal. In university, he read teachings by Sun Tzu, the ancient Chinese military general whose philosophies and mantras are still popular today, and will quote Tzu at times to teammates.

“There’s a difference between knowing your job and understanding your job,” Judge continued.

“When you understand it, that’ll give you the confidence to play fast and make plays that you can be a step behind on when you’re sitting there, thinking about what you’ve gotta do instead of just knowing it and pulling that trigger.”

Begelton was part of Calgary’s 2018 Grey Cup-winning team. Both he and Judge noted the differences in the role of leadership when a team is winning versus when it’s learning how to win, a stage this Stamps team is clearly in near the halfway mark of the season.

“You always overlook the little things when you win,” Begelton said.

“The last game we just had, we could have easily won the game. It could have easily went the other way, and then all the mistakes we had in that game would have been overshadowed.”

“When everyone’s doing the right thing, it’s kind of easy to lead them in the direction they’re already going,” Judge said.

“But when things aren’t going so good, you’ve got to keep everyone on board, keep everyone locked in. It’s definitely a little tougher.”

Like Judge, Begelton has also tried to improve how he leads. Begelton recently read Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness, a self-help book by elite performance coach Tim Grover, basketball great Michael Jordan’s former personal trainer.

“He said winning is like sitting in a chair with three legs,” Begelton said.

“It’s very uncomfortable. You’re not going to last very long because you’ve got to keep moving on. If you want to get to a championship level, you have to emphasize those details and correct them.”

There’s also the matter of reinforcing the standard to young players and making sure they don’t rest on their laurels even when the victories come.

“I’ve got to get those guys that are young or they get too comfortable when you’re winning, to emphasize those details,” he said.

“Human nature, you feel like you’re doing enough when you’re winning, right? When in reality, you need to be doing more.”