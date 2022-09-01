Stamps QB Mitchell vows not to be a distraction amidst demotion Earlier in the season, Calgary Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell spoke with teammates who felt they weren’t getting enough playing time or a big enough role that don’t let those feelings become a distraction for the greater team goal. Now, the franchise icon is heeding his own advice as the No. 2 behind sophomore Jake Maier.

Earlier in the season, Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell spoke with teammates who felt they weren’t getting enough playing time or a big enough role. His message to them: don’t let those feelings become a distraction for the greater team goal.

Now in early September, the franchise icon is heeding his own advice as the No. 2 quarterback behind sophomore Jake Maier.

“I’ll never be selfish like that, become a distraction to our team,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Labour Day Classic versus the Edmonton Elks.

“I’m just going to continue to work. Obviously I have some stuff to work on, so [I’ll] continue to get better and make sure I’m ready to go.”

The 32-year-old Mitchell has not spoken with team president John Hufnagel since the demotion, and said any conversation that takes place would be kept private.

"I'll deal with that when it comes,” Mitchell said of his future with the franchise he’s led for nearly a decade. “It's always interesting for me to think about, but I don't get to control, technically if you put me on the field or if I'm here or not."

Head coach Dave Dickenson made the switch to Maier partway through their Aug. 20 game in Toronto after Mitchell threw two interceptions in the opening half and inconsistent play in the previous weeks. The Stampeders rallied to win off two fourth quarter Rene Paredes field goals. Maier then started the following week’s game, a thrilling 31-29 loss in Winnipeg.

In his new role, Mitchell has more free time during practice given the fewer demands of the backup quarterback. This season, Mitchell has thrown for nine touchdowns (seventh among CFL pivots), six interceptions and 2,010 yards (seventh). His efficiency rating of 87.2 is 15th in the league. In the past two seasons, he has thrown the same number of touchdowns as interceptions (19).

“It’s weird, right?” he said.

“It’s different meetings, different on-field [duties], it’s boring. It’s boring sitting out there doing nothing, so it’s tough. Obviously I believe in myself, believe I’m the guy and want to be out there at all times, but I believe in all three of the quarterbacks we have in that room.”

Mitchell, who prior to last week had never not started a game with the Stampeders where he was healthy to play, is using the extra time to learn from Maier, a player he has helped mentor.

“Watching Jake that last game, I think one thing he did was he was very accurate on the short throws,” Mitchell said.

“He was very efficient in everything he did, screen game, quick game. I kind of did the same thing, a self-assessment, when [former Stampeders QB Nick] Arbuckle played in games I was out. You’re just watching what he did because he’s running the same offence. You’re just kind of seeing, ‘What is he doing to be successful and what can I take from those games?’”

Both Maier and Mitchell are free agents after this season.

Mitchell became the Stampeders' all-time leader in passing yards earlier this season. He’s currently the franchise leader in completions and is also 17 away from owning the passing touchdowns record.