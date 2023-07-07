With a receiving corps that’s been decimated by injury, the Calgary Stampeders are hoping they can rely on a familiar face – both on and off the field – for the rest of the Canadian Football League season.

Following their bye week, the 1-2 Stamps brought back Marken Michel, who last suited up for the team in their Grey Cup victory over the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018. Over his two seasons in Calgary, Michel had eight touchdowns and 72 catches. Since then, the 30-year-old wide receiver has spent parts of four seasons with various NFL teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers

The Stamps are currently without No. 1 receiver Malik Henry, who is out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. Jalen Philpot was hurt prior to training camp, and Reggie Begelton was recently placed on the six-game injured list with a rib injury.

While Begelton will suit up when Calgary takes on the Blue Bombers (3-1) in Winnipeg on Friday night (TSN1, TSN3, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT) receiver Luther Hakunavanhu will not because of a hip ailment.

As for Michel, he and Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson have stayed in touch over the years.

"I always knew it was a possibility that I'd end up back here,” Michel said. “I'm super happy we made it happen."

The Orlando, Fla., product admitted to having some nerves about rejoining the organization. Despite the Stampeders’ roster turnover over the past five years, including a new franchise quarterback in Jake Maier, Michel believes the culture of that 2018 championship team remains.

“I feel like there’s still those old bones here, that energy that we had back then,” he said. “It definitely feels good to be with those guys and see it rubbed off on some of the guys that are newer.”

Dickenson lauded Michel for his route-running skills and ability to get yards after the catch.

“He’s strong, he’s a worker, I think he can do lots of different things,” Dickenson said.

Michel is grateful for his time spent in the NFL, which helped him develop as a player.

“I got to see the work ethic of some of the great athletes in the NFL,” he said. “It was definitely a privilege to experience that.”

Michel said the biggest area of growth was his confidence and being able to go head-to-head with those players.

“Being able to compete against some of those guys who are All-Pros and maybe potential future Hall of Famers, so that boosted my confidence,” he said. “Seeing guys like Odell [Beckham, Jr.] go out there and make crazy catches, Terry McLaurin, playing alongside him…Curtis Samuel, seeing those guys in person was just like, ‘What?’”

Michel and Begelton have remained friends over the years and communicated frequently while Michel was in the NFL and Begelton was pursuing his own dreams down south with the Green Bay Packers.

Begelton is excited about the leadership Michel will bring to a very young group of Stamps receivers. Of the seven receivers who will dress on Friday night, Michel, Begelton, and Colton Hunchak are the only players who possess more than one season of experience on CFL active rosters. With Michel on the roster, rookie Cole Tucker, the team’s 2023 first-round pick, will be a scratch.

“Technically, I’m the only veteran on the receiving corps, so having a guy that’s been in the system and is polished and everything is good,” Begelton said. “It takes the load off me. He can quarterback his side if we’re on different sides [of the field]…before that, I kind of had to make sure everyone knew what they were doing.”

Maier is looking forward to having another target and experienced voice in the locker room.

“Obviously, I heard a lot of good things about him before he showed up,” he said. “He’s probably even better than what I was told. He’s flying around. He’s picking up the offence quick. He’s a true pro and we can really use that around here.”