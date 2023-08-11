The Canadian Football League’s leading rusher from last season is on track to play for the first time since Week 1.

Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey hurt his foot early on in the Stampeders’ season-opening 25-18 loss to the BC Lions at McMahon Stadium on June 8 and has been out of the lineup ever since. After missing the past seven games, however, Carey’s toe injury looks almost healed, and he is expected to be in the Calgary (3-5, fourth in West Division) lineup on Saturday when they face the second-place (6-2) Lions on the road.

“I feel great,” the 30-year-old Carey said.

“It’s been a long time coming. The training staff got me right…I’m excited to go show the team, show the crowd, show everybody the me that I’ve been missing.”

Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson is looking forward to having Carey back as a key contributor for an offence that’s fourth in rushing yards per game (95.9).

“I fully expect him to be a welcome addition back and a guy that’ll help our offence be better,” Dickenson said, while acknowledging the work Carey’s backups have done in his absence. The Stamps defeated the previously unbeaten Toronto Argonauts 20-7 last Friday night largely due to the work of Dedrick Mills, who ran for 137 yards.

“We’ve had good running back play the whole season,” Dickenson said.

Carey is a force on the field, thanks to his ability to break tackles and set up receivers with blocks. But his presence off the field may be just as important to a younger Stamps team that’s going through a leadership transition phase.

“He just brings a joy to the game,” quarterback Jake Maier said.

“He has such a personality and presence that even when things maybe aren’t going the way that we want them, he seems to always have a smile on his face and is super energetic and has tons of belief constantly that we’re going to be fine…obviously he’s super talented, one of the best running backs in the league, but the things that we see from our perspective as players, we just see the joy that he brings. That makes playing with him a lot of fun.”

Maier is coming off one of the most efficient games for a quarterback in league history.

He completed 22 of 24 passes against the Argos for a 91.7 completion percentage, the fourth-highest in CFL history. Calgary’s game plan versus the defending Grey Cup champions was simple and risk-averse. Rarely did Maier launch the ball downfield, as his 149 passing yards attest to, and the team relied heavily on its running game.

Despite that resounding success versus a very good Argos team, Dickenson doesn’t view it as a template for how the Stamps want to win every week.

“We don’t really go in with the, ‘We’re going to be conservative this week or we’ve got to take our shots [mindset].’ What we try to do is be efficient and see where the game takes us. Are we ahead? How’s the other team doing? Do we need down-the-field plays or can we grind it out? We definitely have a plan for both and we’re going to let the game dictate that.”

Maier noted the difference in mentality between looking for a receiver eight yards to his right in the flat versus targeting a soft spot in coverage 30 yards down the middle of the field.

“You’ve got to be more conscious about taking care of the ball and making sure that you’re making some of these decisions a little bit more calculated,” he said.

“Pushing the ball down the field doesn’t mean, ‘No matter what,’ or, ‘If we call this play that’s designed to go down the field, you’ve got to do it. You’ve got to make it happen.’ I’ve learned that the hard way earlier in the year of probably forcing a few too many things. But when you do get those opportunities, it does get you excited because you know a big play is on the horizon and as long as you can execute it, you get the right defence and the right look, then you’ve got to make it happen. And I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”

Carey has noticed the evolution of his quarterback and the Stamps’ offence as they head into a crucial three-week stretch where they face BC and Toronto on the road and host Winnipeg at home on Aug. 18.

“Since the first game until now, I see Jake really just feeling good and comfortable in his job and I’m seeing our offensive line opening up some great holes. I’m seeing our [running] backs hit it the way they’re hitting it. Everything is clicking. I feel like I’m the last little piece that needs to slowly get plugged in.