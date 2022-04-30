KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the only goal of the second half to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 2-2 draw with Dallas FC in MLS action on Saturday.

Salloi scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (2-6-2) in the 77th minute off a pass from Cameron Duke after Dallas' Brandon Servania was sent off in the 67th minute for receiving two quick yellow cards.

Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute to give Sporting KC a 1-0 lead.

Dallas (4-1-4) bounced backed with goals by Alan Velasco in the 36th minute and Jesus Ferreira in the 42nd to grab a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Sporting KC outshot Dallas 12-5 with a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Tim Melia had one save for Sporting KC, which scored multiple goals for the first time this season. Maarten Paes saved four for Dallas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.