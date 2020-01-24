The American Hockey League announced Thursday that Iowa Wild forward Sam Anas has been added to the Central Division roster for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

He will replace Milwaukee’s Yakov Trenin for the event.

Anas, in his fourth season with the Wild, is currently tied for second in the AHL with 45 points in 44 games played.

The American Hockey League's All-Star Classic can be seen live this weekend on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, with the All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday (8pm et/5pm pt) and the All-Star Challenge on Monday (10pm et/7pm pt).