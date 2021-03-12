Sam Bennett had four total points in 23 games heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Montreal Canadiens, but the former fourth-overall pick assisted on both goals as the Flames picked up a 2-1 win.

It was the Calgary forward’s first multi-point game in more than a year and Bennett said Friday he was excited and having fun.

“I felt good. I was playing on the fourth line, but we didn’t play like a normal fourth line,” he said. “I think [head coach Darryl Sutter] really rolled all the lines and got every line involved, so that definitely makes it easier to get involved in the game and, like you said, I was on the PK, so getting more shifts and getting more comfortable there. I think all of that is good for me, good for my confidence. I’m excited and I’m having fun, so just looking forward to keeping it rolling.”

Darryl Sutter, paraphrased, on what he saw out of Sam Bennett last night. It sure sounds like Bennett will see much more icetime on both the powerplay and penalty kill units heading forward for the Calgary Flames… https://t.co/jZHn8TDvOf pic.twitter.com/gmI8pwVlAP — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 12, 2021

Bennett has been the subject of trade rumours throughout the season following a trade request made by agent Darren Ferris and spent time as a healthy scratch under former bench boss Geoff Ward, including in Ward's final game last week.

Bennett told reporters earlier in the week he was looking forward to “starting fresh” under Sutter and gave some more insight into his relationship with his new head coach Friday.

“I’ve has a bunch of discussions with Darryl, so he’s really good at communicating with me. I definitely know what he wants from me and I definitely feel like I’m going to be taking on a bigger role and that’s what I want and I’m looking forward to it,” Bennett said.

Sutter liked what he saw from Bennett in Thursday night's win.

“First of all, good on him. Good to see him rewarded on the scoresheet. The gist with Sam is he’s a real strong, straight-line, 200-foot guy and be able to play a couple of positions and situations and as we go forward, be able to build on that, be able to use him more. I really looked at his game last night and it was a good steppingstone for him, and I expect a lot out of him,” Sutter said.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Bennett tallied 18 goals and 36 points in his sophomore season in 2015-16 but hasn’t gotten back to that level of production since, scoring eight goals and adding four assists in 52 games last season.

Bennett signed a two-year, $5.1 million deal that will expire at the end of this season.