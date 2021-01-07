Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett will not play in Thursday's inter-squad game scrimmage, the team announced.

#Flames Scrimmage Update: Sam Bennett (precautionary) will not play in tonight's inter-squad scrimmage. He is day-to-day. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 8, 2021

He is considered day-to-day. The team did not disclose what kind of issue Bennett is dealing with.

The 24-year-old had eight goals and four assists in 52 games last season for the Flames. He is entering his seventh season in Calgary after being selected No. 4 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.