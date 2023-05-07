Sam Lafferty scored his first career NHL playoff goal to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead over the Florida Panthers after the first period in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Lafferty opened the scoring at 2:26 when he was on a 2-on-1 and beat Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on a feed from David Kampf. Morgan Rielly picked up his eighth assist of the playoffs on the goal.

Florida led the way in shots with seven on Ilya Samsonov with the Leafs countered with four on Bobrosvky.

No penalties were taken in the first period.

The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.