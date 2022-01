Button shares four junior-aged players who he thinks should play for Canada in Beijing

Former NHL players Sami Vatanen, Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov headline Finland's men's Olympic roster for Beijing.

The squad will be coached by Jukka Jalonen, who led Finland to gold at the 2011 and 2019 IIHF World Championships and silver in 2021.

At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, the Finns finished in sixth place after being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Canada, who went on to win bronze. Seven players from the 2018 team return for Beijing.

All-time, the Finnish men's team have Olympic silver medals (1988, 2006) and four bronze medals (1994, 1998, 2010, 2014).

Goalkeepers: Jussi Olkinuora, Harri Sateri, Frans Tuohimaa

Defenders: Niklas Friman, Juuso Hietanen, Valtteri Kemilainen, Petteri Lindbohm, Mikko Lehtonen, Atte Ohtamaa, Ville Pokka, Sami Vatanen

Forwards: Miro Aaltonen, Marko Anttila, Hannes Bjorninen, Valtteri Filppula, Markus Granlund, Teemu Hartikainen, Joonas Kemppainen, Leo Komarov, Saku Maenalanen, Sakari Manninen, Niko Ojamaki, Iiro Pakarinen, Harri Pesonen, Toni Rajala