It appears that LaMarcus Aldridge's time in San Antonio will soon be coming to an end.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told the media on Wednesday that the team and Aldridge have reached a mutual agreement to allow the seven-time all-star to work on finding another suitor.

Pop on LaMarcus Aldridge: “We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere.” Aldridge will not be back with the Spurs. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 11, 2021

"We’ve mutually agreed for [Aldridge] to work on some opportunities elsewhere.” Popovich said.

Aldridge, 35, has spent the past four seasons in San Antonio after signing with the club ahead of the 2015-16 campaign. He has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds this season.