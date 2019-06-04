In order for the 2019 Toronto Raptors to reach the promise land of the franchise's first NBA Finals, difficult decisions had to be made.

That's what led to the trade of franchise icon DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard, a decision that the Raptors' all-time leading scorer has made peace with almost a year later.

The 29-year-old Los Angeles native told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks on her Take It There web series that he sees himself as the architect for the Raptors' historic run.

"If it wasn’t for all the years and groundwork that I did before then, none of [this year] would be possible," DeRozan said. "Yes, I fought, I sacrificed, I pushed the limits to where I had to be the sacrificial lamb. You just have to sit back and understand that you are the reason so many things are even possible. To their credit, they probably felt like it was time to see what we could get to make that next jump."

Having had nearly 12 months to reflect on the trade, DeRozan says that his initial reaction to the move that saw the nine-year Raptor along with Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick head to the Spurs for Leonard and Danny Green wasn't one of anger.

"[It was] more hurt [than mad] because being invested from 19 to – I was, what? – 28, everything you learned was from there," DeRozan said. "Everything you gained was from there. So for that to be gone like that when you least suspect it, it just throws you off-guard. We’re human at the end of the day and it definitely hits you."

As for the Finals where his former club is currently deadlocked 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors, DeRozan says he still has a vested interest.

"My best friend is Kyle [Lowry], so I’m rooting for my best friend to do well, to accomplish something that we tried to do all those years and he has the opportunity to do it," DeRozan said. "All them guys on the team, they know that I’m rooting for them."