If the San Antonio Spurs are to reach the postseason for a 23rd straight season, they will have to do it without the services of LaMarcus Aldridge.

The team announced on Monday that the power forward/centre underwent a procedure on his right shoulder and will be out for the remainder of the season.

The Spurs are one of 22 teams that will resume the NBA season following its pause due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic next month in Orlando. When the season was put on hiatus on March 13, the Spurs sat four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings in between them.

"Disappointed I won't get to finish the season with my teammates, but excited that I'll be fully ready to go next season and beyond," Aldridge said in a statement.

Aldridge, 34, was in his 14th NBA season and fifth with the Spurs.

In 53 games this year, the Dallas native averaged 18.9 points on .493 shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.1 minutes a night.

The second overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Texas, Aldridge spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Aldridge has been an All-Star on seven occasions.