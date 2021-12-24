LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points, and the San Antonio Spurs routed the slumping Los Angeles Lakers 138-110 on Thursday night in the final event at Staples Center under the 22-year-old arena’s original name.

LeBron James had 36 points and nine rebounds and Russell Westbrook scored 30 points for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight for the first time this season amid COVID-19 roster chaos. The Lakers are playing without coach Frank Vogel and five players under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and they’re 0-4 since Anthony Davis injured his left knee in Minnesota last week.

Derrick White had 23 points and Lonnie Walker added 21 in the third victory in four games for the Spurs, who hit 18 3-pointers while completing a two-game sweep of the two NBA tenants who occupying the downtown Los Angeles home.

The building is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena on Christmas under what’s believed to be the richest naming rights agreement in sports history. The cryptocurrency platform and exchange is paying more than $700 million over 20 years to put its name on a building that has hosted countless major sports and entertainment events since it opened in 1999 — and has been home to six Lakers championship teams.

San Antonio took an early double-digit lead on Thursday and comfortably won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 4 despite a subpar game from leading scorer Dejounte Murray, who went 3 for 16.

Bates-Diop, the fourth-year NBA journeyman who’s averaging 3.8 points per game this season, scored 11 points in the third quarter. He finished with five 3-pointers.

Dwight Howard got out of the protocols and played 22 minutes as Los Angeles’ starting center, but the Lakers still were without Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Trevor Ariza, who went into the protocols earlier in the day.

Los Angeles (16-17) is back under .500 for the first time since Nov. 26.

San Antonio hit nine 3-pointers and jumped to a 15-point lead in the first half even though James had 23 points and was visibly frustrated at times with his teammates’ shortcomings.