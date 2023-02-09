The San Antonio Spurs have traded guard/forward Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for point guard Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Richardson, 29, has scored 11.5 points and added 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game with the Spurs this season.

Graham, 27, has played 53 games off the bench for the Pelicans this season, averaging 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He averaged a career-best 18.2 points with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019-20 season.