The San Diego Padres have acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Outfielder Jeisson Rosario and third baseman Hudson Potts, the teams announced on Sunday.

Moreland has appeared in 22 games this season for the Red Sox and has 8 homers and 21 RBIs with a .328 average and .430 on base percentage.

The 34-year-old is in his fourth season as a member of the Red Sox, he joined the team as a free agent in 2016.

Moreland spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Texas Rangers, he captured a Gold Glove in 2016 and made the All-Star game in 2018.